Trump announces envoy Witkoff will meet Putin in Moscow

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would send envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to resolve "some" remaining differences over a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

"In the hopes of finalizing this Peace Plan, I have directed my Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President Putin in Moscow," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, saying there are "only a few remaining points of disagreement."

He also expressed hope to meet "soon" with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, "but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages," Trump added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that the "principles" of a revised U.S. plan to end the war with Russia could lead to "deeper agreements" and that "much now depends" on Washington.

"The principles of this document can be expanded into deeper agreements," Zelensky said in his daily address.

"I am counting on further active cooperation with the American side and with President (Donald) Trump. Much depends on America, because Russia pays the greatest attention to American strength," he said.