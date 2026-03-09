California: Possible measles outbreak warned in Sacramento

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de marzo, 2026

Authorities in Sacramento, Calif., reported confirmed cases of measles in two unvaccinated children. In addition, it was learned from outlets such as The New York Post that at least 100 children may have been exposed to measles in an educational enrichment program.

“Measles is highly contagious and can easily be brought back into our community through travel ... the most important step for people to take right now is to make sure you and your family are up to date on the measles vaccination,” explained Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Meanwhile, officials explained that Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center has identified patients and staff who may have been exposed and is coordinating with the Sacramento County Department of Public Health (SCPH) to notify those individuals.

"The hospital implemented appropriate infection control measures once measles was suspected and alerted public health officials. Anyone who was at the above location during the date and time listed may be at risk of developing measles and should contact SCPH’s Communicable Disease Program," the department said in a statement.