New York bombing incident investigated as Islamic State-inspired terrorism

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de marzo, 2026

Police said an incident over the weekend in New York in which an improvised explosive device was thrown near an anti-Islamification protest is being investigated as an act of terrorism inspired by the Islamic State group.

Two men allegedly involved in throwing a nail bomb filled with TATP explosives during the protest near the New York mayor's residence were arrested and will face charges in a criminal court.

"I can confirm this morning that this is being investigated as an act of ISIS inspired terrorism," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, using another name for the Islamic State group.

She said it was not believed to be related to the ongoing conflict in Iran. No one was injured during the incident.

Two suspicious devices were thrown by a man identified by police as Emir Balat near a protest Saturday led by an influencer to oppose a Muslim public prayer.

"Allahu akbar"

An AFP correspondent at the scene heard Balat shout "Allahu akbar" ("Allah is the greatest") during the incident, which is being investigated by anti-terrorism detectives.

On Sunday, the police bomb squad inspected a vehicle linked to the men near the scene of the incident.

Tisch said a suspicious device found in the vehicle tested negative for explosives.

Police said Saturday that the devices were jars wrapped in tape and containing nuts, bolts and screws.

Flames and smoke Also arrested was Ibrahim Kayumi, who reportedly handed Balat one of the devices—wrapped in tape—which he then dropped near a police security perimeter and which emitted smoke.



"Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke as it travelled through the air before it struck a barrier a few feet from police officers," Tisch said Saturday.



The events occurred after influencer Jake Lang held a demonstration outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is Muslim.