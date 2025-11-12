US defends legality of raids against suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de noviembre, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) asserted Wednesday that strikes conducted by its armed forces against suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean were in accordance with international law and that the military officials responsible could not be prosecuted for their involvement in those operations.

"The attacks were ordered in accordance with the laws of armed conflict and, as such, are lawful orders," a department spokesman told AFP.

The official added that "military personnel are legally bound to follow lawful orders and therefore cannot be prosecuted," according to the news agency.

The operations, which have left at least 76 dead, are part of a wider offensive against drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Pacific. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the most recent attack took place last weekend in the Pacific Ocean and left six people dead.

Legal support in armed conflict with Latin American drug cartels

According to the Washington Post, the Department of Justice prepared in July a classified report that defines the legal basis for these attacks and guarantees judicial immunity to the personnel involved. The document would have been used as legal backing to inform Congress that the country is "in armed conflict" with Latin American drug cartels, which the administration of President Donald Trump has designated as terrorist groups.

However, the offensive has generated international criticism. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, urged Washington to investigate the legality of the operations, noting that there are "strong indications" that they could constitute extrajudicial killings.

For his part, the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, accused of drug trafficking by the U.S. justice system, denounced that the military buildup in the region is part of an alleged "plot" to overthrow him.

The Trump administration maintains that its strategy seeks to dismantle transnational drug trafficking networks and protect U.S. borders, in a campaign that has already involved a considerable deployment of troops and resources in the Caribbean and the Pacific.