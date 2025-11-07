US anti-drug offensive in the Caribbean now leaves at least 70 dead after new attack
According to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the new military action took place in international waters and was directed against "a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization."
A new U.S. strike against a suspected drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean sea left three people dead Thursday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said. This brings the total number of deaths in the naval offensive by Washington against drug trafficking in international waters to at least 70, according to official figures.
The Pentagon explained that the operations began in early September, when the U.S. began targeting suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.
Politics
Trump confirms imminent bombing raids against cartels on foreign soil and will notify Congress: 'Something very serious is gonna happen'
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
Another attack in international waters
According to Hegseth, the new military action took place in international waters and was directed against "a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization." The official released aerial footage of the attack via social network X, showing a boat sailing before exploding into flames upon impact.
"Three male narco-terrorists -who were aboard the vessel- were killed," Hegseth said in his message, without offering further details on the identity of the victims or the exact location of the attack.
With this toll, the Pentagon reported that the country has destroyed at least 18 vessels since the beginning of the campaign, among them 17 boats and a semi-submersible.
">
As we’ve said before, vessel strikes on narco-terrorists will continue until their the poisoning of the American people stops.— Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 7, 2025
Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist… pic.twitter.com/gQF9LpSjqD
"If they continue to traffic drugs, we will kill them."
The Pentagon chief defended the offensive with a forceful tone, after various criticisms from international organizations that have warned that these operations could amount to "extrajudicial executions," even if the targets were linked to drug trafficking networks.
"To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs, we will kill you," Hegseth declared, reaffirming that operations will continue until the threat is eliminated.
The message, broadcast from Washington, seeks to reaffirm the policy promoted by the administration of President Donald Trump, which has adopted a military approach to its counternarcotics strategy in Latin America.
Military reinforcement in the region
In addition, there have been demonstrations of force near Venezuela, with at least four military overflights off its coast since mid-October, raising diplomatic tensions with Caracas.
Washington accuses Nicolás Maduro of running drug trafficking networks and one of the most important cartels in the region, dedicated to drug trafficking and organized crime. The Venezuelan regime denies the accusations.