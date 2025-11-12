Germany: Magdeburg city council denies permission to hold traditional Christmas market after deadly 2024 attack

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de noviembre, 2025

Magdeburg authorities blocked approval of a permit to hold this year's Christmas market. The decision was given due to security concerns a year after the deadly 2024 attack.

Mayor Simone Borris informed the City Council of the move at an emergency meeting, the city announced Monday night on its Facebook page. That same morning, the trial of the alleged perpetrator of the 2024 attack began at the Magdeburg Regional Court.

"Until now, no one had informed us that the Magdeburg Christmas market would become a potential target for an attack this year simply because it was in operation. We will take this statement very seriously, as security is our top priority. However, we have not been given a specific explanation of the basis for this new assessment," said Mayor Borris.

In that regard, the mayor and the city council president called on the state government to create an immediate, statewide and legally sound regulation on security requirements for major events.

"We are under enormous time pressure. The Christmas market is being set up, contracts have been signed and the livelihoods of many, including downtown merchants, depend on decisions that must be made in a few days," reads the mayor's three-page letterthat and the chairman of the municipal council , which the state capital sent to the state government after the Nov. 10 municipal council meeting.