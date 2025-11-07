Trump says an international stabilization force will be deployed 'very soon' to Gaza

Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington AFP

Published by Víctor Mendoza 6 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) President Donald Trump affirmed Thursday that an international stabilization force coordinated by the United States will be deployed "very soon" to Gaza.

The president's remarks come a day after Washington presented a draft of a resolution at the UN Security Council aimed at supporting the U.S. peace plan in the Palestinian territory, which includes the deployment of an international force.

"Very soon. It's going to happen very soon. And things are going well in Gaza," Trump responded during an event at the White House by referring to this force that will likely include troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

According to diplomatic sources, several countries have already expressed their readiness to participate in this force, although they insist that a Security Council mandate is required to deploy troops in the Palestinian territory.

The U.S. ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, met Wednesday with the 10 members of the Security Council, as well as other key players (Egypt, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkey), a spokesman for the mission said in a statement, noting "regional support" for the proposal.

This force is provided for in the agreement that led to a fragile cease-fire on Oct. 10 between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Under the terms of that agreement, the deployment will be composed mostly of a coalition of Arab and Muslim countries, and will serve to oversee security as the Israeli Army withdraws from Gaza.