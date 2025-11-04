Tulsi Gabbard pays surprise visit to the Civil-Military Coordination Center in Israel to oversee the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement

Published by Agustina Blanco 3 de noviembre, 2025

The director of U.S. National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, paid an unexpected visit to the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) run by the U.S., amid efforts by U.S. forces to plan and execute the second phase of the cease-fire agreement in Gaza.

This center represents "a living example of what can happen when nations unite for common interests with the potential impact of lasting peace that benefits generations to come," Gabbard told Fox News about the CMCC.

The CMCC is intended to support stabilization efforts in Gaza and coordinate humanitarian and security assistance as part of the comprehensive peace plan pushed by the Trump administration.

"For the first time in a generation, there's a genuine sense of hope and optimism, not just in Israel, but across the Middle East," Gabbard added. "That's because of President Trump's leadership and the groundwork he laid through his historic peace deal."

Multinational coordination



Intelligence sharing and operational collaboration were essential to the success of the ceasefire, prompting Gabbard's presence in Israel to oversee activities directly. The director revealed that, at present, 16 countries and 20 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are working closely together in this multinational civilian and military force to promote stability in Gaza and open a new chapter in the Middle East region.

In that vein, the secretary noted, "the American people should know that the U.S. presence at the CMCC is about leadership, coordination, and service."

Approximately 200 U.S. military personnel are deployed on the ground for the CMCC, although they will not enter the Gaza Strip. Instead, a coalition of Arab nation forces will provide stabilization personnel to support the implementation of the government peace plan.