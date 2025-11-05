Japan deploys military in response to wave of bear attacks that has already left 12 people dead
The government under new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is preparing a package of special measures to deal with the crisis, which has also caused more than 100 injuries since April.
Japan began deploying its military Wednesday to a northern region of the country hit by a series of bear attacks that has reached record levels this year, leaving 12 dead.
The government under new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is drawing up a package of special measures to deal with the crisis, which has also injured more than 100 people since April.
Because of Japan's strict gun laws, troops will not carry rifles or pistols or hunt animals.
Instead, they will be armed with repellent sprays, sticks, shields, goggles, bulletproof vests and net throwers, the Defense Ministry said.
According to experts, this year's poor acorn crop has caused the country's growing bear population to move closer to cities in search of food, especially in northern regions such as Akita and Iwate.
Rural depopulation has also blurred the traditional boundaries between cities and the habitats of these mammals, encouraging them to expand their habitats into residential areas, researchers say.
Authorities offer logistical assistance
A team of 15 soldiers was deployed Wednesday to help move a trap in the town of Kazuno in Akita, one of the hardest-hit regions.