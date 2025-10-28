'New golden age': Trump cements strategic alliance with Japan after signing trade and mineral resources deals

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed two agreements Monday after a bilateral meeting in Japan: one on trade and another on the extraction and processing of rare earths and critical minerals. The Republican leader, who is in Japan on the second leg of a week-long tour of Asia, signed the deals following China's recent decision to tighten export controls on materials crucial for developing a wide range of products.

In a release following the meeting, the White House said that the United States and Japan plan to cooperate through the use of different economic policies and coordinated investments to accelerate the development of diversified, liquid and fair markets for critical minerals and rare earths. The statement added that the goal of the agreement between Washington and Tokyo is to "assist both countries in achieving resilience and security of critical minerals and rare earths supply chains."

Details on the agreements

The first agreement between Trump and Takaichi declared a "new golden age" in the alliance between the two countries and referenced the trade deal the Republican leader announced in July, which imposed a 15% tariff on all Japanese goods in exchange for $550 billion in Japanese investment in the United States. "The two leaders noted with satisfaction swift and continued efforts by both countries, and confirmed their strong commitment to implementing this GREAT DEAL," the document stated.

The second document signed by the two leaders states that, under the agreement, the supply of critical minerals and rare earths will be secured through mining and processing. The signing comes after Trump reached similar deals with the governments of Malaysia and Thailand during his tour of Asia.

In signing the documents marking a "new golden era" in relations between the two countries and cooperation on critical minerals, Trump praised Japan as a key ally and singled out Takaichi, the first woman to hold the office. Takaichi announced that fireworks from Japan’s Akita Prefecture will be featured in Washington, D.C., during the 2026 Independence Day celebrations. "I'd also like to congratulate you on being the first woman prime minister. That's a big deal. That's a big deal," Trump said, adding that Japan is an "ally at the strongest level" for the United States.