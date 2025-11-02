Ten wounded in knife attack aboard British train, terrorism police summoned

Police officers and paramedics at the scene of the mass stabbingAFP

Ten people were wounded in a mass stabbing Saturday night aboard a train in Great Britain in what authorities said was a "mass incident" being investigated by counterterrorism police.

Transit police said nine of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries on the London-bound train.

"Ten people have been taken to hospital following a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire," the Transit Police reported on X. "Nine are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries. A major incident has been declared and @TerrorismPolice are supporting our investigation."

Two people were arrested at the train station

Authorities said two people were arrested at the train station, but no motive for the attack was disclosed.

“We’re conducting urgent inquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further,” Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said, according to The Associated Press. “At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his “thoughts are with all those affected” after the “appalling incident.”

