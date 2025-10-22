Political analyst Hugo Acha: Trump administration calls Latin American narcoterrorism ‘the most relevant strategic threat to US security’

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 22 de octubre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed political analyst and security and defense expert, Hugo Achá, on the newscast about the influence that narcoterrorism has been acquiring in Latin America over the last few years, as well as on the actions being taken by the Administration of President Donald Trump to combat it.

"These organizations are no longer limited to the pursuit of profit through illicit activity, no, now they want to be the governments. It happened in Bolivia, which just had a chance to get out in the elections, that for the first time after 20 years they are going to remove an organization of this same genre, and you have in Venezuela in the Cartel of the Suns a phenomenon that is one and the same with the regime. The U.S. government, finally, after two decades of efforts, recognizes this as the most relevant strategic threat to its national security," Achá explained.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.