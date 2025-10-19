Paris: the Louvre museum is closed after a robbery

French police officers next to a forklift used by thieves to enter the Louvre Museum. AFP.

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de octubre, 2025

Several thieves stole jewelry on display at the Louvre Museum in Paris on Sunday morning before fleeing, AFP reported, citing sources close to the case.

According to initial investigation data, the events took place between 7H30 and 7H40 GMT (09H30-09H40 local).

Authorities are assessing the value of the haul.

The robbers, whose number has not been specified, reportedly arrived by motorcycle and used a forklift to gain access to the room they were interested in. According to a police source, they were equipped with small chainsaws.

The news of the robbery had previously been announced by the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati.

"A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre museum. No injuries have been reported. I am on site with the museum staff and the police," the official wrote on X.

On the same social network, the world's best-known art gallery reported that it would not open its doors for "exceptional reasons," without providing further details.

For the moment, the museum has not commented.