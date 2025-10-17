US attacked another drug boat in Caribbean, but this time there are survivors

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 17 de octubre, 2025

The U.S. Army on Thursday carried out a new attack against an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean. The difference is that, on this occasion, the operation was with drones and left survivors among the crew, according to a U.S. official quoted by Fox News. Other media outlets confirmed the news, citing their own independent sources.

According to Fox News, the drone strike left a "large" vessel partially submerged in international waters and between two and three survivors. The US deployed search and rescue assets, including a helicopter, although it is unclear whether the suspected drug traffickers were rescued or the extent of their injuries.

The latest attack would represent at least the sixth known incident within a military campaign against narco-terrorism, and the first time survivors have been reported since the strikes began last month. The operations are linked to President Donald Trump's push to forcibly dismantle transnational cartels, including those terrorist groups, such as the Tren de Aragua and the Cartel de los Soles, linked to the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela.

The episode takes place, in fact, in the midst of a military escalation in the region: previous coups in Venezuela had left at least 27 alleged drug traffickers dead. Meanwhile, the impressive US deployment in the Caribbean includes missile destroyers, F-35 fighters, a nuclear submarine and some 10,000 troops, including those deployed in Puerto Rico.

In parallel, the Pentagon removed the operational leadership of the attacks in the Caribbean from the Southern Command and transferred it to a task force led by the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force (based in North Carolina). Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also announced the early retirement of Southern Command chief Admiral Alvin Holsey.

This news and the most recent drone strike comes after President Donald Trump confirmed to the press that authorized CIA covert operations inside Venezuela, fueling the perception that the US is willing to take action against dictator Nicolas Maduro.