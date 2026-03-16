Trump blasts Justice: Harsh publications against ‘political judges’ and the Supreme Court

Published by Israel Duro 16 de marzo, 2026

The Middle East war is not the only front on which Donald Trump is escalating a conflict. At home, the president launched two nuclear bombs in the form of posts on Truth Social against the national judiciary and against the Supreme Court and "political judges" in particular.

The president did not bite his tongue to lash out at the Supreme Court, which he accused of having "become little more than an unfair political organization and used as a weapon" against him and Republicans. He further noted that "this completely inept and embarrassing Court was not what the Supreme Court of the United States was set up by our wonderful Founders to be."

"Democratic justices always vote Democrat: they always stick together!"

Some praise that stems from the ruling that knocked down the president's reciprocal tariffs, "the decision that mattered most to me," in his own words.

"The Court knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this Victory for our Country, and instead decided to, potentially, give away Trillions of Dollars to Countries and Companies who have been taking advantage of the United States for decades. Our Supreme Court has made these Countries very happy but, as the Court pointed out, I have the absolute right to charge TARIFFS in another form, and have already started to do so."

Trump lamented that, while "Democrat Justices just vote Democrat — They always stick together!, Republicans "openly disrespect the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the Land, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and go out of their way, with bad and wrongful rulings and intentions, to prove how 'honest,' 'independent,' and 'legitimate' they are."

Criticism from which he left out Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh, whom he thanked for "for their Wisdom and Courage pertaining to the TARIFF case, and for understanding, in addition to the Law, that our “Unfriendly Competitors” should not be reimbursed and rewarded for the decades of Damage they have caused THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."

A vent that Trump believes "will only cause me problems in the future," but felt that, "as president" he had "an obligation to tell the TRUTH."

"The courts treat Republicans, and me, so unfairly"

Shortly thereafter the target of his criticism was against the U.S. courts, which he accused of being "highly politicized." The reason for this publication was the ruling of Judge James Boasberg, one of the “black beasts” for his executive orders to date, who recently knocked down the subpoenas to Jerome Powell before the courts for considering them "politically motivated".

Something that, for the president, is happening just the opposite, with Republicans, and him first and foremost, in the crosshairs of such judges:

"The Courts treat Republicans, and me, so unfairly, always seeming to protect those who should not be protected. They are highly politicized. Cases don’t matter, the Judge does! As an example, how is this absolutely terrible Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome “Too Late” Powell, not even allowed to be investigated for the horrible job he does?"

Trump calls for Justice Boasberg to be punished for his "partisan bias"

Trump charged that his harsh criticism of Powell was used by Boasberg against him instead of investigating the allegations against the Fed chairman:

"I strongly criticized Jerome 'Too Late' for his horrible performance throughout his tenure, which is either gross incompetence, total dishonesty, or both, and, in return for this well justified criticism, get viciously and wrongfully blamed by, as usual, a Wacky, Nasty, Crooked, and totally Out of Control Judge, named James Boasberg, a man who suffers from the highest level of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), and has been 'after' my people, and me, for years. The D.C. Circuit eagerly supported the arrest and persecution of innocent Republicans for no crimes at all, but is now preventing even a basic investigation into the gross financial mismanagement of the Federal Reserve."

After finding that "in case after case, Boasberg has shown open, blatant and extreme partisan bias and contempt for Republicans and the Trump Administration,” the president claimed that, "to preserve the integrity of the judiciary, he should be removed from all cases that concern us and be subject to severe disciplinary action, just like many other corrupt judges that, unfortunately, our country has had to endure."