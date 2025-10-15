Two B-52 bombers fly over the Caribbean off Venezuela in counter-narcotics maneuvers

Published by Agustina Blanco 15 de octubre, 2025

Two B-52 strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force performed a flyover in the Caribbean Sea, off the coast of Venezuela, as part of counternarcotics operations led by the Southern Command of the United States.

The maneuvers, which included AH-1Z Cobra and UH-1Y Venom helicopters, were conducted in coordination with the Amphibious Ready Group USS Iwo Jima deployed in the region to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect U.S. territory, the Southern Command reported through its official X account.

Lethal, agile, and unstoppable:

A @USMC AH-1Z Cobra and a UH-1Y Venom from @22nd_MEU fly alongside each other while demonstrating their warfighting prowess during a live fire exercise over the Caribbean Sea.



The MEU is deployed with the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group to the… pic.twitter.com/gpzyGIq8Nf — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) October 15, 2025

The deployment of the B-52s, aircraft renowned for their power projection capabilities, is part of a broader strategy by the U.S. War Department aligned with the Trump Administration's presidential priorities to combat drug trafficking in the Caribbean.

The overflight coincided with a recent U.S. military operation in international waters near Venezuela, announced by President Donald Trump. Along those lines, in a message shared on social networks, Trump detailed that the operation, authorized by the secretary of war, resulted in the neutralization of a vessel suspected of transporting narcotics linked to an organization classified as terrorist. Six persons on board were killed, with no casualties reported among U.S. forces.