Southern Command Commander Alvin Holsey will retire at the end of 2025

Published by Sabrina Martin 16 de octubre, 2025

The War Department announced Thursday that Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (Southcom), will retire at the end of 2025. Holsey, a four-star admiral, will leave the Navy effective Dec. 12.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the decision through a statement posted on social networking site X, where he expressed "our deepest gratitude to Admiral Alvin Holsey for his more than 37 years of distinguished service to our nation." Hegseth also recalled that Holsey is a native of Fort Valley, Georgia, and began his career in 1988 following his appointment to Morehouse College's NROTC program.

Official recognition of his career

In his message, Hegseth noted that Holsey "has exemplified the highest standards of naval leadership" throughout his career and said his tenure "reflects a legacy of operational excellence and strategic vision." The secretary added that the War Department "thanks Admiral Holsey for his decades of service to our country, and we wish him and his family continued success and fulfillment in the years ahead."

Operational continuity amid Caribbean deployments. Holsey's departure comes as U.S. military operations continue in the Caribbean against drug trafficking networks. Under Southcom's jurisdiction are U.S. operations in Central and South America, as well as maritime actions in the Caribbean.



About 10,000 U.S. troops are currently engaged in counter-narcotics operations in the region. Most are stationed in Puerto Rico, while others operate from eight Navy ships and a submarine deployed in the Caribbean.



As part of these operations, the U.S. military has carried out five raids against vessels off the coast of Venezuela that, according to the government, were carrying illegal drugs. The operations have left at least 27 people dead.

Farewell message from the admiral

In his communique shared with The Hill and addressed to the Southcom staff, Holsey thanked the forces under his command for their work:

"The Southcom team has made lasting contributions to the defense of our nation and will continue to do so. I am confident that you will forge ahead, focused on your mission that strengthens our nation and ensures its longevity as a beacon of freedom around the globe."

The reason for his retirement was not specified, and, as of yet, the War Department has not announced who will be appointed to succeed him at the helm of Southcom.

Internal tensions between Hegseth and Holsey

According to journalist Zachary Cohen, Holsey's departure came after weeks of tension with the Secretary of Defense. According to the reporter, Hegseth felt that Holsey was not moving forward with the speed and aggressiveness he demanded to intensify operations against drug trafficking in the Caribbean, and expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of operational information reaching the Department of Defense. These internal disagreements may have contributed to the deterioration of the relationship between the two before the admiral announced his departure.