"Welcome home': IDF confirms that Hamas has released the first seven hostages

Photo of the first seven hostages released by Hamas.X / IDF

Published by Israel Duro 13 de octubre, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the first seven live hostages were released by Hamas. After being handed over to the Red Cross, "Matan, Gali, Ziv, Alon, Eitan, Omri and Guy are returning home" accompanied by members of the Israeli Army.

After crossing the border, the Army reported that the hostages and their escort "are heading to the initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will be reunited with their families."

They will then be transferred to a hospital, where they will undergo a check-up and be provided with the medical care they require after 738 days of captivity in Gaza.

Rejoicing and waiting for the release of 13 more live hostages

A crowd gathered in a Tel Aviv square erupted in celebration at the news.

The IDF said it is prepared "to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on."