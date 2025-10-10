An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shakes Philippines
The quake struck at 09H43 local time (01H43 GMT) about 20 kilometers off the city of Manay, on the large island of Mindanao, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Friday lifted a regional alert issued after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the southern Philippines.
"This earthquake no longer poses a tsunami risk," the agency said in a statement on the warning that also affected Indonesia and Palau.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology had warned that a destructive tsunami was expected with waves of a height that could endanger human lives on the east coast of the archipelago.
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts waves of up to three meters in parts of the Philippines and up to one meter in Palau, a small island nation more than 800 km off the archipelago's shores.
Wreckage expected in Manay
This quake comes two weeks after a powerful quake that killed 74 people and left some 72,000 homeless on the central island of Cebu.