China imposes new controls on exports of rare earths
China on Thursday announced new restrictions on the export of rare earth-related technologies, adding to regulations already in place on this strategic sector.
Rare earths, a set of metals essential to the manufacture of computers, batteries and advanced energy technologies, have been a constant point of tension in the trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington. The United States has repeatedly accused China of delaying the granting of export licenses for these materials.
According to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the new controls—effective immediately—require specific authorizations to export technologies used in the mining, smelting and processing of rare earths.
Additional restrictions on foreign entities
The permit will also be mandatory forassembly, adjustment, maintenance, repair and upgrading activities of production lines, the ministry specified.
In a separate announcement, the portfolio said it will impose additional restrictions on foreign entities exporting products related to rare earths outside Chinese territory.
"For some time, foreign organizations and individuals have been transferring or supplying controlled rare earth products for direct or indirect use in sensitive areas, such as military operations," a ministry spokesman said.
These practices, he added, have caused "significant damage and potential threats to China's security and national interests," in addition to affecting international peace and stability.
China takes steps ahead of Trump and Xi meeting
In previous talks, both leaders have shown progress on a possible solution for TikTok: Trump claimed that Xi had approved an agreement on the social network, although Beijing did not detail that pact. Also in the middle is the withholding of soybean purchases by China, and Washington's claim of it affecting US farmers.
However, some analysts warn that the meeting will not resolve structural tensions between the two powers, such as Chinese industrial overcapacity, trade policy, technology disputes or tensions over Taiwan.
China has already adopted recent measures that may have an effect before the meeting: for example, new controls on the export of rare earths, which could be used as a tool for political or commercial pressure.