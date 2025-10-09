China imposes new controls on exports of rare earths

Published by Diane Hernández 9 de octubre, 2025

China on Thursday announced new restrictions on the export of rare earth-related technologies, adding to regulations already in place on this strategic sector.

Rare earths, a set of metals essential to the manufacture of computers, batteries and advanced energy technologies, have been a constant point of tension in the trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington. The United States has repeatedly accused China of delaying the granting of export licenses for these materials.

According to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the new controls—effective immediately—require specific authorizations to export technologies used in the mining, smelting and processing of rare earths.

Additional restrictions on foreign entities

The permit will also be mandatory forassembly, adjustment, maintenance, repair and upgrading activities of production lines, the ministry specified.

In a separate announcement, the portfolio said it will impose additional restrictions on foreign entities exporting products related to rare earths outside Chinese territory.

"For some time, foreign organizations and individuals have been transferring or supplying controlled rare earth products for direct or indirect use in sensitive areas, such as military operations," a ministry spokesman said.

These practices, he added, have caused "significant damage and potential threats to China's security and national interests," in addition to affecting international peace and stability.