China responds to Trump with tariffs on US food imports

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 4 de marzo, 2025

China did not take long to react to the increase of up to 20% in tariffs on its products by the Trump administration. The communist government in Beijing announced that it will respond to the move by imposing additional tariffs of between 10 and 15% on various U.S. food imports such as soybeans, wheat and chicken.

In a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Finance noted that "additional tariffs of 15% will be imposed on chicken, wheat, corn and cotton." They will be joined by "additional tariffs of 10% on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables and dairy," it added.

China condemns ‘unilateral imposition of tariffs by the United States’

Beijing also condemned the "unilateral imposition of tariffs by the United States," which means the start of a trade war between the two powers. According to the statement from the Ministry of Finance, this initiative "aggravates the ballast on U.S. companies and consumers and undermines the foundations of economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States."

Customs retaliation will not be the only front on which Beijing will fight the tariff battle. Thus, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the new U.S. measure, reports AFP.