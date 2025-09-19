Trump's talk with Xi Jinping: TikTok, war in Ukraine and fentanyl trafficking among the main topics

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump said Friday there was progress in negotiating on the future of the TikTok platform and on trade and the fight against fentanyl after speaking by telephone with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

"We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

In that regard, according to state media in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed resolving the negotiation over the TikTok social network through "market rules."

In addition, President Trump called their call very productive and said the Chinese leader will visit the United States at what he described as an appropriate time.

The Republican also announced that he will meet his Chinese counterpart at the Asia-Pacific (APEC) summit in South Korea and will travel to China early next year.