Secret Service kills man trying to gain access to Trump's Mar-a-Lago property

Agents from the Secret Service and a sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man armed with a shotgun who breached the security perimeter of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida early Sunday.

Trump was in Washington at the time of the incident, which officials said occurred around 1:30 a.m.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, was seen at the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property, carrying a shotgun and a gas can, the Secret Service said.

Agents confronted the man and told him to disarm, but the man raised his weapon.

"The only words that we said to him was 'drop the items' which means the gas can and the shotgun," Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters.

"At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position," Bradshaw said.

One officer and two Secret Service agents shot him. The individual was pronounced dead and no U.S. officers were injured.

The Secret Service said no one under its protection was present at Mar-a-Lago at the time.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House.

Trump, who often spends his weekends at Mar-a-Lago, has been the target of several assassination plots or attempts.