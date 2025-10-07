Venezuela: A woman gave birth on the steps of a public hospital, exposing the health crisis

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 7 de octubre, 2025

Lying on the stairs of a public hospital in the State of Bolivar, Venezuela, and with only the help of a minor, a Venezuelan woman gave birth to a baby girl in the face of medical neglect, understaffing and a shortage of supplies.

Authorities at the Ruiz y Paez Hospital, the largest public health institution in Ciudad Bolivar - capital of the largest and most mineral-rich state in Venezuela-, were at the center of the controversy after investigative journalist Fritz Sanchez published a video of a woman giving birth without medical assistance, bed or anesthesia, revealing, once again, the deep health crisis in the country.

The video, recorded by an anonymous whistleblower who witnessed the event, was sent to local sources that post public complaints while protecting the whistleblower's identity for fear of reprisals from the authorities of the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Entre la indiferencia del personal de guardia y una evidente carencia d galenos, en la madrugada de ayer, una mujer entro en labores de parto y dio a luz en las escaleras del Hospital Universitario Ruiz y Páez de #CdBolivar pic.twitter.com/qAhMfeg9bd — Fritz Sanchez (@Fritz_A_Sanchez) October 6, 2025

Attached to the video came the allegation that the woman, not identified, "gave birth on the stairs of the Ruíz y Páez Hospital because no one wanted to provide her care."

It added: "After she gave birth, no one came to her. The nurses and doctors took their time to arrive and to address the situation. This is inhumane."

VOZ spoke with a hospital official who confirmed the incident. The video was recorded early morning on October 5, and according to the worker, the woman was not given care in time because there was a cesarean procedure in progress. The employee, who requested anonymity, explained that the institution's staff are unable to meet all the needs and that it is common for patients to have to pay for their own medications and supplies in order to be cared for, including pregnant women and individuals who require other types of operations or interventions.

VOZ also found that the newborn subsequently received care and survived the delivery, despite the unsanitary conditions and lack of professional care at the time. The baby, according to the official interviewed, was under observation following routine examinations to determine if she could be discharged. VOZ lost communication with the direct source and was unable to obtain further details.

The situation at Ruiz y Paez mirrors that of most public health institutions in Venezuela. As a result of the massive migratory exodus, a product of the socioeconomic crisis, many Venezuelan doctors emigrated to neighboring countries in search of better job opportunities, leaving the country with an insufficient staff of its own. In addition, the economic crisis and the negligence of Nicolás Maduro's regime have led to a shortage of medication and supplies and plunged public hospitals into neglect.

"Today, if you don't have money to go to a private clinic, you have no way to treat the slightest illness," a resident of Ciudad Bolivar told VOZ.

A former official of the Bolivar state government also commented to VOZ that the precariousness of the Ruiz y Paez Hospital has been evident for several years, especially in the emergency, delivery room, trauma and pediatric areas. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the few resources available were mainly allocated to the intensive care and surgical wards.

Just three days before the video of the woman giving birth on the stairs went viral, the Chavista governor of Bolivar State, Yulisbeth Garcia, and the pro-government mayor of the Angostura del Orinoco municipality, Sergio Hernandez, visited the Ruiz y Paez Hospital to highlight the alleged "progress in the rehabilitation and modernization" of the facilities. The Chavista propaganda apparatus in the local media dedicated several articles and press releases to highlight the visit, which, 72 hours later, was absolutely eclipsed by the national and international coverage of the case of the woman who did not receive care at the time of giving birth.

Venezuela is going through a complex humanitarian emergency characterized by the collapse of essential public services, chronic hyperinflation and prolonged economic contraction, which have resulted in one of the largest migration crises in the hemisphere. Several international organizations have documented systematic human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions, torture, political persecution and repression of protest, as well as patterns that could constitute crimes against humanity according to reports of independent verification missions. On the political level, electoral fraud, disqualifications and the intervention of political parties, among other abuses, have been denounced. This framework, combined with the corruption of the authorities, exacerbates the lack of health and social protection, deepening the vulnerability of the Venezuelan population.