Steve Daines, senator for Montana and Trump ally, announces unexpected retirement

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de marzo, 2026

Steve Daines surprisingly announced that he will not seek re-election. While the Republican senator from Montana had announced he would seek a third term and had the backing of Donald Trump, he changed his mind on the last day to modify nominations in his home state. Both Daines and the president have already endorsed Kurt Alme, the current U.S. attorney for the District of Montana, who filed paperwork to run at the last minute.

Before being elected to the Senate in 2014, Daines briefly served in the House of Representatives. He was re-elected in 2020 against then-Democratic Governor Steve Bullock, who was considered a competitive candidate but was defeated by ten percentage points. Between 2023 and 2025, he served as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), which coordinates Republican electoral strategy for Senate elections.

Despite having announced his candidacy, the incumbent senator changed his plans and decided to withdraw just hours before the close of nominations. He communicated the news through a homemade video posted on his X account.

"I'm grateful to God for allowing me to serve. But after much careful thought, I've decided not to seek re-election. Prior to public service, I spent 28 years in the private sector. While I found those years very rewarding, they didn't compare to the fulfillment I found in public service. I'm energized, I'm encouraged, and I'm ready for whatever comes next," Daines said in the video.

"I'm also very thankful to have served alongside President Trump and my colleagues in the Senate. Together we built a conservative majority on the Supreme Court. We spearheaded Republican control of the U.S. Senate. We delivered the largest tax cut in U.S. history. We unleashed American energy dominance and secured our southern border. We also enacted the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act, the most significant conservation achievement in half a century. And we forged stronger ties with critical allies around the world," he added.

Daines thus became the seventh Republican senator not to seek re-election in November. The others are Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming.

In October 2024, Daines spoke with VOZ about the importance of Trump having a Republican majority in the Senate for an eventual second term. In the November elections, the Republican Party flipped four seats and regained the majority in the Senate. In the interview, the senator also explained the importance of the filibuster, the Senate rule that requires 60 votes to end debate on a bill and move it to a vote.

Kurt Alme, the pick to succeed Daines

Both Daines and Trump endorsed Kurt Alme, who has not yet announced his candidacy (he did complete the necessary paperwork) and currently serves as U.S. attorney for the District of Montana. The attorney held the same position during the first Trump administration and then served as budget director for the administration of Montana Governor Greg Gianforte.

"Steve Daines, of Montana, is one of our truly Great United States Senators. He honorably served for 12 years in the Senate, and 2 in the House of Representatives. He did a job like few others are capable of doing but, sadly for our Country, Steve's Term is up, and he has decided to leave the Senate and, 'pass the torch' to Kurt Alme. In fact, if Kurt didn't have the highest level of aptitude and talent, Steve would have remained exactly where he is but, Kurt is exceptional, and I will be giving him, based on Steve's strongest recommendation, my complete and total endorsement," the president wrote on his Truth Social account, noting that both Gianforte and Tim Sheehy, Montana's other senator, also endorsed the lawyer.

"A highly respected criminal prosecutor in my Administration, and distinguished Harvard Law School Graduate, Kurt knows the Wisdom and courage it takes to ensure LAW AND ORDER, advocate for our heroes in Law Enforcement, and strongly support our Military and Veterans. (...) Kurt Alme is an exceptional person, and will do a fantastic job as your next United States Senator from the Great State of Montana," Trump added.