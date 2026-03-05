Poll: 61% of Americans believe that Iran is a 'real threat to national security'

The war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran spread across the Middle East AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 4 de marzo, 2026

A majority of U.S. voters believe Iran poses a real danger to U.S. national security, according to a new national poll released by Fox News.

However, despite having this concept about Iran, opinions are divided on Washington's military response, which struck a deadly blow to the Iranian regime's top leadership last weekend.

The poll found that 61% of voters believe Iran poses "a real threat to the national security" of the United States. This perception remains at levels similar to those recorded in most Fox News polls since 2006.

However, support for U.S. military action against Iran is evenly split, with 50% approving of the recent strikes and another 50% disapproving. This reflects, in part, Americans' skepticism toward interventions in the Middle East, but also the approval of a significant portion of the electorate toward the Trump administration's foreign policy decisions.

The poll also assessed perceptions of President Donald Trump's policy toward Iran.

According to the results, 51% of respondents, mostly independents and Democrats, believe his administration has made the United States less safe, while 29% believe it has made the country safer.

In historical comparison, when the same question was asked about former Democratic President Joe Biden in 2023, 50% thought his handling of Iran had reduced the country's security, compared with 12% who said it had improved it.

Strong divide between Democrats and Republicans

Opinions continue to vary by voters' party affiliation. Among Republicans, more than eight in ten support the use of military force against Iran.

However, the most discouraging data for the White House is that only about six in ten believe the president's decisions on this issue have made the country safer.

Among Democrats, the exact opposite is true: nearly eight in ten disapprove of U.S. attacks and argue that the international situation is now less safe.

Independent voters also overwhelmingly lean toward that view, with six in ten holding the same opinion on both issues.

Veterans back Trump's decision

Among those who have served in the military, 59% support the U.S. strikes against Iran, compared with 39% who disapprove.

On the impact on the country's security, veterans show a more balanced stance than traditional voters: 37% believe the U.S. is now safer and 44% believe it is less safe.

Trump's foreign policy remains in negative numbers

According to the poll, President Trump is not doing well on foreign policy. While 40% approve of his performance on this issue, 60% disapprove, leaving his balance 20 points below the disapproval level.

In general terms, the situation does not vary much: 43% of voters approve of the president's performance and 57% disapprove. Both figures are similar to those recorded in surveys conducted in December and January.

The Fox News poll was conducted between February 28 and March 2, 2026, among 1,004 registered voters in the United States. It was conducted by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R).