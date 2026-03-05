Trump: 'Everyone that wants to be a leader ends up dead' in Iran

Published by Sabrina Martin 4 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump asserted on Wednesday that the Iranian regime's command structure is disintegrating amid the ongoing military offensive, and claimed that those who attempt to assume leadership will end "up dead."

From the White House Indian Treaty Room, Trump declared that "their leadership is rapidly going. Everyone that wants to be a leader ends up dead," referring to the internal situation in Tehran. He added that Iranian missiles are being "wiped out rapidly" and that their launchers continue to be destroyed as part of the joint campaign with Israel.

Blow to the succession process

The statements come days after the death of Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died following recent attacks in Tehran.

Subsequently, according to reports, a building housing the 88 members of the Council of Experts was bombed as they were counting votes to elect his successor. The attack took place in the midst of the replacement process of the regime's top leader, in a context of high internal political tension.

Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, the United States and Israel have carried out air and naval strikes against Iranian security and military infrastructure, without deploying troops on the ground. Trump had previously anticipated that the campaign could extend for "four to five weeks."

Ground troops not in current plan

At the first White House press conference since the launch of the operation, press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that sending ground troops is not part of the current plan, though she avoided ruling out military options in the future.