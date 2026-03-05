Oversight Committee subpoenas Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify in Epstein probe

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de marzo, 2026

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Pam Bondi to testify in the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The attorney general will have to appear before committee members to answer questions in the coming weeks, as Bill and Hillary Clinton already did.

The resolution to subpoena the Trump administration's attorney general was introduced by Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina. She was joined by all Democrats and other Republican congressmen, including Lauren Boebert, Tim Burchett, Michael Cloud and Scott Perry. The final vote ended with 24 in favor and 19 opposed.

"My motion to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi for a deposition before the Oversight Committee PASSED. The American people want answers on the Epstein files, and so do we," Mace, who is running for South Carolina governor, said on her X account.

"We're gonna be talking about real, substantive issues, like the 65,000 documents that are being hidden by the DOJ right now," the congresswoman added in dialogue with reporters on Capitol Hill.

Over the past year, Bondi has been the focus of criticism from Democrats and Republicans over her handling of the Epstein files. While Congress passed a law in November requiring the DOJ to release all documents related to the Epstein case; however, the DOJ was late in releasing them before the legal deadline, sparking anger from lawmakers of both parties.

As for the legislation, it is the Epstein Records Transparency Act, which requires the DOJ to release all unclassified Epstein-related documents and records.

At the same Oversight Committee meeting, the panel blocked a Democratic-led effort to subpoena Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.