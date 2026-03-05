EXCLUSIVE: Democratic Congressmen Goldman and Meng request authorization to visit Nicolás Maduro in prison

Sketch of Maduro at the time of his appearance before the judge.Jane Rosenberg/AFP.

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro RondónOrlando Avendaño 4 de marzo, 2026

Democratic congressmen Dan Goldman, from New York's 10th district, and Grace Meng, from New York's 6th district, have requested access to the Brooklyn penitentiary to visit Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan ex-dictator captured by the United States on January 3 of this year.

According to a Trump administration source who requested anonymity, the congressmen raised the request and are still waiting for it to be approved or rejected.

VOZ Media contacted the offices of both congressmen, but neither Meng's nor Goldman's office responded - Goldman's office referred VOZ to a staffer who never responded.

The insistence of two New York Democratic congressmen on visiting Maduro exhibits the affinity of a certain faction within the Democratic Party for the socialist regime that still continues today in Venezuela.

Nicolás Maduro is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City after the United States carried out an extraction operation in Caracas on January 3. Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, is also being held in prison.

Maduro is indicted by a U.S. attorney's office in the Southern District of New York on drug trafficking and narcoterrorism charges. During his rule, which lasted just over 12 years, Maduro led one of the most oppressive and bloodthirsty regimes in the Americas. In addition, he turned Venezuela into one of the main cocaine exporting countries.