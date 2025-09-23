"Here to the US came cartel members to offer us not only Maduro but also Padrino and Cabello"

Published by Virginia Martínez 22 de septiembre, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Verónica Silveri interviewed retired military and security expert Luis Rodolfo Quiñónez on how the Venezuelan dictatorship is looking for different ways to try to lower the pressure from the Administration of President Donald Trump, following the deployment of a military operation in the Caribbean Sea aimed at combating narco-terrorist groups in the region, among which the Cartel of the Suns is included.

"Here to the United States came members of the cartel to offer us not only Maduro but also Padrino [Lopez] and [Diosdado] Cabello. They came with the intention that we were going to accept them, and they wanted to enter the White House to talk to the president but were not given access because that would be giving them credibility. These people to a certain extent are efficient collaborators of the cartel, what they want is for us to leave them alone and then they could continue doing their thing believing that we are going to be satisfied with the heads of the 3 criminals. What we want is to remove all the cancer.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.