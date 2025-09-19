Security expert Luis Quiñonez revealed all the details about the capture of an alleged member of the Cartel de los Soles

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de septiembre, 2025

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed retired military and security expert Luis Rodolfo Quiñónez about the case of the alleged member of the Venezuelan narco-terrorist organization Cartel de los Soles captured by U.S. authorities. During the interview, Quiñonez shared details about the arrest of this person and the consequences this could have for the socialist dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro.

"What happened was that this person was trying to escape, we understand he was trying to escape to Cuba and a member of the Trinidad Coast Guard stopped him. He thought it was strange that this passenger boat was on a course used by drug traffickers. They decided to stop them and one of the officers noticed that the person was very nervous and assumed that something else was going on, so they arrested him and took the boat. They saw that they were carrying personal belongings, as if this person was moving to another place. Once they realized who it was, they notified the U.S. forces. [They arrested him and flew him off the island to Miami where he was officially placed under arrest and from there he was taken to Washington, D.C.," Quiñonez said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.