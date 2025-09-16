"It's a matter of hours if that decision is made": former SOUTHCOM deputy director of intelligence details the actions Trump would take to neutralize the Cartel de los Soles

Published by Virginia Martínez 15 de septiembre, 2025

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former deputy director of intelligence of the U.S. Southern Command, Jesús Romero, with whom she talked about the increased military deployment ordered by the Administration of President Donald Trump in the Caribbean. Said operation has as its main objective to combat the different narco-terrorist organizations operating in the region, including the Cartel of the Suns, which is commanded by top hierarchs of Nicolas Maduro's dictatorship in Venezuela.

"I would guess that, if President Trump has to carry out some kind of operation to neutralize the Cartel of the Suns, it is in a matter of hours if that decision is given. [...] In the event that that goes forward, what we're going to see is the United States primarily neutralizing the ability of the leaders of the Cartel of the Suns to communicate with their other commanders who run military platforms, tanks, planes or ships. Once the United States cuts off the command and control's ability to communicate with the rest of the military, that's practically the end of the Nicolas Maduro regime's show," Romero said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.