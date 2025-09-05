Immigration scandal: 12 Cubans implicated in human trafficking and visa fraud network

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de septiembre, 2025

The Justice Department charged 12 people with participating in an international immigrant smuggling, asylum fraud and money laundering conspiracy that brought thousands of Cubans into the United States illegally for profit.

According to court documents, the defendants, based primarily in Hialeah and Tampa, Fla., operated a prolific smuggling ring that facilitated the illegal entry of citizens from the Caribbean island into the country by preparing false visa applications, laundering millions of dollars in payments and fraudulently exploiting the immigration system.

From January 2021 to June 2025, the criminal network promoted fraudulent visa services through the use of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), applying for entry into the U.S. with false declarations of Spanish citizenship, according to U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS).

"Through diligent investigation, USCIS and our partners exposed a multi-national, multi-year, multi-million-dollar criminal conspiracy operated by aliens that attempted to undermine our immigration system and flood our country with illegal aliens — none of whom had any intention of following our laws," USCIS Director Joseph Edlow stated.

The names of the defendants Lázaro Alain Cabrera-Rodríguez, 27, of Hialeah, Fla. (illegal resident in the U.S.

Yuniel Lima-Santos, 30, of Tampa, Fla.

Liannys Yaiselys Vega-Pérez, 26, illegally residing in Lebanon, Tenn.

Marianny Lucía López-Torres, 25, a resident of Cuba, (formerly of Hialeah, Fla.)

Frandy Aragon-Díaz, 33, of Cuba, (formerly residing illegally in Tampa, Fla.)

Erik Ventura-Castro, 23, a resident of Hialeah, Fla.

Miguel Alejandro Martínez Vasconcelos, 30, of Tampa, Fla.

Walbis Pozo-Dutel, 30, resident of Katy, Texas

Emanuel Martinez González, 28, illegal resident of Hialeah, Fla.

Luis Emmanuel Escalona-Marrero, 31, of Tampa, Fla.

Layra Libertad Treto Santos, 31, of Tampa, Fla.

Gisleivy Peralta Consuegra, 40, of Tampa, Fla.

More than $18 million and private flights

The defendants operated a bogus immigration firm, Asesoria y Servicios Migratorios LLC, which promised asylum applications, work permits and residency.

For four years, they used social media and encrypted platforms to recruit clients, eventually charging between $1,500 and $40,000 per person. It is estimated that they moved more than $18 million, organized private flights and even trafficked unaccompanied minors under false identities.

The immigrant smuggling operation also promoted its services in a WhatsApp group titled "Trámite de ESTA y Visa de Turismo a EEUU para Ciudadanos Españoles" ("ESTA and U.S. Tourist Visa Processing for Spanish Citizens"). A promotional video explained the strategy by showing batches of approved passports, airline tickets and visas.

The Justice Department press release contains images showing documents and social media related to the case.