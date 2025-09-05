Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de septiembre, 2025

A teacher was stabbed Friday at a vocational school in Essen, in western Germany, police said. At the moment, authorities have not given any information on the identity of the assailant, who was shot and wounded during his arrest.

"The teacher suffered stab wounds during the attack," police in the North Rhine-Westphalia region said on X, specifying that a significant number of officers had been deployed to the scene.

Bild reported that the victim had reportedly suffered a injury to the abdomen requiring emergency surgery and that the perpetrator was a student at this vocational training center.

Essen police spokesman Pascal Pettinato told NTV that he could not say whether it was a "targeted or non-targeted" attack.

AfD leader Alice Weidel spoke out on X to condemn that the incident occurred in a region governed by the CDU and assured that the attacker is an 18-year-old from Kosovo.

DEVELOPING STORY