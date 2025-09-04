Germany: At least five injured after a hit-and-run in Berlin

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de septiembre, 2025

On Thursday, a group of people, including children, were injured in a hit-and-run in the Wedding district of Berlin, German Newspaper Bild reported.

According to initial police investigations, the driver left the roadway, mounted the sidewalk, and ran over several people. Authorities reported that a teacher was seriously injured, while three children, aged 7 to 8, sustained minor injuries.

For now, authorities have ruled out a premeditated act and believe the accident was likely caused by reckless driving. According to Bild, the driver is suspected of being under the influence of drugs. As a result, a blood test was ordered, and the driver was taken into provisional custody.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING NEWS STORY.