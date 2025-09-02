Brazil's Supreme Court begins sentencing phase in Bolsonaro's historic trial in his absence

Published by Virginia Martínez 2 de septiembre, 2025

On Tuesday, Brazil's Supreme Court began the sentencing phase of the historic trial against former President Jair Bolsonaro, who faces over 40 years in prison, accused by the leftist Lula government of attempting a coup d'état.

The conservative former president of Latin America’s largest country (2019–2022) is set to receive his verdict by September 12, alongside seven co-defendants, including several former ministers and high-ranking military officers. The trial is scheduled to span five sessions.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who has faced sanctions from the Trump administration and been accused of human rights violations, and is closely aligned with Lula’s cabinet, took the floor on Tuesday to read the final report of the case, according to AFP.

Among the magistrates deciding the case and judging the eight defendants are Flávio Dino, former minister under Lula, and Cristiano Zanin, the former president’s lawyer.

Bolsonaro, under house arrest since last month, was absent from the courtroom and does not plan to attend any of the sessions, according to his defense.

The charges Bolsonaro faces

The prosecution accuses 70-year-old Bolsonaro of "violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, attempted coup d'état, participation in armed criminal organization, qualified damage and patrimonial impairment."

The Brazilian right-wing leader has pleaded not guilty in all hearings, claiming political persecution just over a year before the presidential elections, from which he has been disqualified.

The trial has had unexpected consequences, sparking an unprecedented diplomatic crisis between Brazil and the United States.

Calling it a "witch hunt" against his ally, President Trump imposed 50% tariffs on certain Brazilian exports on August 6.

Heightened security This is the first time a former Brazilian head of state has faced such accusations—a historic moment, 40 years after the end of the military dictatorship (1964–1985), whose perpetrators were never brought to trial.



In Brasília, police presence was heightened at the Three Powers Square, home to the presidential palace, Parliament, and the Supreme Court.



AFP reported that officers with dogs guarded the court entrance, while authorities announced "continuous surveillance with state-of-the-art equipment, including drones equipped with thermal cameras."

If convicted, Bolsonaro could be sent to prison immediately, though he may appeal, according to a judicial source. He faces a potential sentence of up to 43 years.