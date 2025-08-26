Published by Virginia Martínez 26 de agosto, 2025

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Tuesday that the U.S. government had revoked the visa of Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, calling the decision “irresponsible.”

"I wanted to express to comrade Lewandowski my solidarity and the solidarity of the Government before the irresponsible gesture of the United States to revoke his visa," the leftist president said during a ministerial meeting in Brasília that was broadcast live.

Donald Trump’s administration has imposed punitive tariffs on Brazil, along with financial sanctions and visa revocations for high-ranking officials, in response to the trial of its ally, former president Jair Bolsonaro.

"Those attitudes are unacceptable, not only against the minister but against all the ministers of the supreme court, against any Brazilian personality," Lula added.

The judicial situation of the former president has raised strong diplomatic tensions between Brazil and the United States.

The Trump administration revoked the visa of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is overseeing the trial, and applied the so-called Magnitsky Act to him—an instrument used to impose financial sanctions on alleged human rights violators worldwide.

In late July, Washington blocked all of Moraes' assets and holdings in the United States.

It also revoked the visas of other Supreme Court justices.