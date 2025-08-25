Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada pleads guilty to drug trafficking in New York

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de agosto, 2025

(AFP) Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, co-founder of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel in the 1980s, pleaded guilty of drug trafficking before a New York court, which prevents him from going to trial, although his crimes are punishable by life in prison like his ex-partner Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

"Guilty," Zambada said in Spanish, of charges of running a continuing criminal enterprise and organized crime activities within a criminal group, for which he asked forgiveness after acknowledging that he "promoted the corruption of police, military commanders and politicians" in Mexico.

The drug trafficker will have to pay a fine of $15 billion, and his sentencing will take place on Jan. 13, 2026.