Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada pleads guilty to drug trafficking in New York
The drug trafficker pleaded guilty to charges of running a continuing a criminal enterprise and racketeering conspiracy.
(AFP) Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, co-founder of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel in the 1980s, pleaded guilty of drug trafficking before a New York court, which prevents him from going to trial, although his crimes are punishable by life in prison like his ex-partner Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.
World
Mexico hands over 'El Meño,' alleged accomplice of 'El Mayo' Zambada, to the US
Víctor Mendoza
"Guilty," Zambada said in Spanish, of charges of running a continuing criminal enterprise and organized crime activities within a criminal group, for which he asked forgiveness after acknowledging that he "promoted the corruption of police, military commanders and politicians" in Mexico.
The drug trafficker will have to pay a fine of $15 billion, and his sentencing will take place on Jan. 13, 2026.
Zambada previously pleaded not Guilty
Zambada was arrested on July 25, 2024, on U.S. soil after arriving in a small plane in the company of Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of his partner in the Sinaloa cartel, Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.