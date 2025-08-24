The Government of India said that trade negotiations with the Trump Administration have not stopped
On Friday, Trump announced via his Truth Social account that Sergio Gor would be the new U.S. ambassador to India, and detailed that his figure would be important as he needed someone he could trust for such a position.
The India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, commented during a Economic Times on Saturday that trade negotiations with the United States continue, even though New Delhi has some "red lines" that it will defend vigorously. "I mean, negotiations are still going on in the sense that nobody said the negotiations are off. You know? I mean, and people, people do talk to each other," Jaishankar remarked during the event organized by the media outlet.
Asked what were the red lines that the Indian government would defend, the foreign minister commented that these were the interests of Indian farmers and "to some extent" the interests of small businesses. "We as a government are committed to defend the interests of our farmers and our small producers. We are very determined on that. That’s not something which we can compromise on. The same arguments which have been used to target India have not been applied to the largest oil importer, which is China, has not been applied to the largest [liquified natural gas] importer, which is the European Union" Jaishankar commented.
Amid tensions with Modi, Trump nominates Sergio Gor as ambassador to India
On criticism that India was funding the invasion of Russia to Ukraine by continuing to buy Russian oil despite sanctions, the minister explained that this was nothing but hypocrisy on the part of the West, asserting that many of these countries have continued to trade with the Kremlin over the past few years. "And when people say we are funding the war or putting money in the coffers of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, India-European Union trade is bigger than India-Russia trade. So is not European money, not putting coffers, putting money into Putin’s coffers," Jaishankar pointed out.
New ambassador to India
On Friday, Trump announced through his Truth Social account that Sergio Gor would be the new U.S. ambassador to India, and detailed that his figure would be important as he needed someone he trusted for that position.
"Sergio is a great friend, who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement. Sergio’s role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People. For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador," wrote the Republican leader.