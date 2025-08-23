Amid tensions with Modi, Trump nominates Sergio Gor as ambassador to India

Published by Joaquín Núñez 22 de agosto, 2025

Donald Trump announced Sergio Gor as the new U.S. ambassador to India. Born in Uzbekistan, then the Soviet Union, Gor has been working for Trump and his family for years. Most recently, he served as director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

Like the rest of the nominations, Trump announced it through his Truth Social account. There, he highlighted Gor's work and predicted a great diplomatic future for her. The president assured that he needs someone he can "fully trust."

"Sergio is a great friend, who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement. Sergio’s role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People. For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador," he wrote.

The businessman and Republican activist will also officiate as special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

"Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time — Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled! Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation," the president added on his social network.

During his first stint in the White House, Trump chose Kenneth Justerto serve as ambassador to India.