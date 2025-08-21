The FBI captured a woman in India included on the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de agosto, 2025

The 'Fox News' network revealed Wednesday that the FBI had captured and arrested a woman in India named Cindy Rodriguez Singh, listed on the bureau's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list with a state warrant in Texas for "capital murder of a person under the age of 10." The media outlet detailed that the agency's director, Kash Patel, commented that the bureau arrested Rodriguez in India and gave thanks for the coordination they had with both local authorities and Interpol. Patel added that the fugitive had already been transferred to the United States, where the FBI will hand her over to Texan authorities.

“The FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list exists precisely for cases like this: when a dangerous fugitive believes they can run, hide abroad, and escape justice. Thanks to the relentless work of the FBI and our international partnerships, Cindy Rodríguez Singh is back on U.S. soil to face responsibility for the horrific murder of her own son. Justice has no borders, and today the American people can see that we will never stop pursuing those who prey on the most innocent among us,” Patel said.

As reported by the conservative network, Rodriguez had an active state warrant for "capital murder of a person under the age of 10" and a federal warrant for "unlawful flight to avoid prosecution." Similarly, 'Fox News' detailed that Rodriguez fled the United States to evade justice on charges related to the murder of her own 6-year-old son, named Noel Rodriguez Alvarez. Rodriguez was added to the FBI's "most wanted" list in July and is the fourth person arrested on that list under Patel's leadership.