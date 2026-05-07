Topuria to headline historic UFC Freedom 250 at the White House: He thanked Trump in the Oval Office

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 6 de mayo, 2026

The White House is preparing for an unprecedented milestone in the history of American sports and politics. On June 14, the South Lawn of the presidential residence will host a combat octagon for the first time for the UFC Freedom 250 evening.

The event, which celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States, will feature two-time Spanish-Georgian champion Ilia Topuria as the centerpiece.

President Donald Trump received the headliners of the card in the Oval Office on Wednesday to unveil the ring design. Topuria, who has become a symbol of success based on discipline and effort, personally thanked the opportunity to lead this appointment.

"Thank you for giving us the opportunity to be part of such a historic event. It has been an unforgettable day and an experience I will always remember. Being inside the Oval Office was something I never imagined," declared the wrestler.

A patriotic event to celebrate freedom

UFC Freedom 250 is billed as a display of national symbolism. The chosen date also coincides with President Trump's 80th birthday,consolidating the close relationship between the administration and the Dana White-led organization.

Unlike conventional events, this rendezvous will have an exclusive seating capacity of 4,300 guests, composed mostly of members of the Armed Forces.

Outside the White House walls, the organization has arranged a massive festival at The Ellipse for some 85,000 fans.

The bill features Topuria as lightweight champion and headliner of the event in a unification bout against Justin Gaethje. Faced with the challenge, "El Matador" showed absolute assurance: "As far as my chances of winning, I have full confidence."

Merit and professionalism on the political arena

Despite the environment, Topuria has maintained a firm stance on the professional nature of his participation, distancing himself from any partisan reading. The wrestler has defended that his presence responds strictly to his sporting excellence:

"It is not a political position. I was simply called to do a job and I'm going to do it. And the White House doesn't belong to one person. It's everyone's house," the champion said.

Alongside him, the likes of Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane reinforce the international character of a night that will unite the fighting spirit with the celebration of the national anniversary. The logistics, coordinated with the Secret Service, ensure that on June 14, Washington will be the epicenter of a show that blends the vigor of the UFC with the nation's historic legacy.