Republicans challenge 'Democratic boom' narrative in Texas with fundraising numbers

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de mayo, 2026

The Democratic Party is looking to expand the electoral map heading into the 2026 midterm elections, and Texas appears among the states where it hopes to find new opportunities. Republicans, however, reject that narrative and argue that Democratic enthusiasm in the Lone Star State is not reflected in the fundraising of several of their candidates.

In addition to the dream of winning a statewide election for the first time since 1994 (their main card is in the Senate race with James Talarico), Democrats are looking to perform well in the House of Representatives, even despite the new unfavorable electoral map signed by Gov. Gregg Abbott.

To this end, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) expanded its 'Red to Blue' program. As part of the strategy to regain control of the House, the program seeks to provide logistical support and resources to candidates in key districts.

Among the latest additions are Texas' 15th and 35th districts, whose candidates are Bobby Pulido and Johnny Garcia, respectively. "These candidates will win because they are authentic, independent-minded leaders who are rooted in their communities," said Suzan DelBene, chairwoman of the DCCC.

On the other side, Republicans are challenging the Democratic narrative by pointing to funding problems in some of their candidates.

Bobby Pulido and Johnny Garcia

Pulido, a 53-year-old singer who is dabbling in politics, is running in Texas' 15th district, where Donald Trump won by double digits in 2024. The incumbent is Republican Monica De La Cruz.

So far, she raised nearly $900,000, with a spending rate of 87% and approximately $403,000 on hand. According to data from the Federal Election Commission, 76% of Pulido's donations come from outside Texas, something Republicans are using to question his connection to the state.

For his part, De La Cruz entered the race with more than $2 million on hand.

As for Johnny Garcia, he raised $146,000 in the first quarter of 2026 and has just $42,000 on hand. His potential Republican rivals, on the other hand, have collectively raised more than $500,000.

Leticia Gutierrez, District 9

In this election, the favorite of the Democratic establishment was Terry Virts, who came in third in the Democratic primary. However, the primary was won by Leticia Gutierrez, an environmental lawyer.

As for fundraising, she raised about USD 33,000 in the first quarter of 2026, including a small personal loan. He has only USD 5,000 on hand, since his spending level exceeds what he raised.

After the primary, he raised $21,000 and spent $23,000, aspending rate of 111%.

Gutierrez will face the winner of the runoff between Briscoe Cain and Alex Meale.

Trump won this district by 19 percentage points in 2024.

Katy Padilla Stout, 23rd district

Another case is Katy Padilla Stout, Democratic candidate in the 23rd district. She entered the general election with 238,000 raised, a figure that includes $10,000 from a personal loan, with $145,000 on hand.

On the other side, Republican Brandon Herrera has raised more than $1.5 million, with $305,000 to spend.

Vicente Gonzalez, 34th District

Even some Democratic incumbents are having campaign finance problems. One striking case is Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who in 2024 managed to win in his district on the same ticket where Donald Trump won by five percentage points.

Gonzalez raised $1.1 million, but at a spending rate of 72%. In other words, the campaign is spending nearly three-quarters of everything it raises. Gonzalez spent 88% of all funds raised, including paying $250,000 to himself to pay off a loan.

His Republican opponent is Eric Flores, whose campaign raised $1.2 million in the first quarter, nearly matching Gonzalez's fundraising during the same period.

"Democrats don't have credible recruits in Texas"

On the other side, Republicans say Democrats are going to have a tough time in Texas.

Christian Martinez, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), had this to say to VOZ: "Hakeem Jeffries’ pathetic handpicked candidates that made it through the primary are limping along with humiliating fundraising totals and no real support."

"Democrats can try to bluff their way through the headlines, but they don’t have credible recruits, they’re burning through cash, and they’re scrambling just to protect their own vulnerable incumbents. This isn’t a Texas surge. It’s a Texas meltdown," he added.