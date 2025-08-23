Colombia: Miguel Uribe's father to be new presidential pre-candidate

Published by Sabrina Martin 22 de agosto, 2025

The father of slain senator Miguel Uribe Turbay will be one of the names that will contest the presidential candidacy in Colombia for the right-wing Democratic Center party. The collectivity confirmed this Friday that Miguel Uribe Londoño joined the internal process towards the 2026 elections.

The decision came a day after Uribe Londoño himself requested "to join the selection process of the presidential candidate of the Democratic Center party on behalf of the entire family of Miguel Uribe Turbay.”

In a statement, the political organization declared: "Taking into account the above, the Democratic Center Party and its presidential pre-candidates welcome Mr. Miguel Uribe Londoño, who as of today enters the presidential candidate selection process.”

From tragedy to politics

Uribe Londoño, who was politically active in the nineties, will occupy the place that his son had already secured as a pre-candidate. Miguel Uribe Turbay died on August 11th, two months after being shot in the head during an attack in Bogotá.

At the funeral, the father stressed that "Miguel's ideas are more valid than ever" and called to "stop this madness in 2026,” when Colombia will hold presidential and legislative elections.