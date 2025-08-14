Father of Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe bids farewell to his son and calls for change in 2026: "We have no doubt where the violence comes from"

Published by Sabrina Martin 13 de agosto, 2025

In a ceremony full of emotion and pain, Miguel Uribe Londoño bade farewell this Wednesday, August 13, to his son, Colombian senator and presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay, at the Primada Cathedral in Bogota. The religious act, presided over by Cardinal Luis José Rueda, gathered authorities, relatives, and citizens who came to pay tribute to the legislator, who died last June 7 in Fontibón, Bogotá, after being shot three times during a rally.

During his speech at the end of the Eucharist, Uribe Londoño suggested that the murder of his son was an act of political violence. "This war has culprits and perpetrators; we know it, we have no doubt where the violence comes from, we have no doubt who promotes it, we have no doubt who allows it. We have to stand up to this and say no more, no more, and no more", he said.

He recalled that this is not the first time that violence has hit his family. "The war that Miguel warned us so much about in each of his speeches and that we did not want it to return, came back. And it knocked again on my family's door, first taking the life of my wife, Diana Turbay, and now, that of my son, Miguel," he said.

Call to action for 2026

The senator's father pointed out that the best tribute to his son will be to keep his ideas alive and work for the changes he advocated. He insisted that the 2026 presidential elections represent a crucial opportunity to curb violence and restore security, a condition that, he said, is indispensable to achieve peace.

"We have a unique opportunity to stop this madness in 2026; let's not waste it. Only then will this cause make sense," he said.

Uribe Londoño urged Colombians to "mobilize the Nation" to protect democracy and prevent the promoters of violence from imposing their agenda. He stressed that the political organization and leadership that will continue his son's legacy will be decisive to "defeat the darkness" that seeks to condemn the country.