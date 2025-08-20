UN peacekeepers in Lebanon use US taxpayer funds to promote the woke agenda

Published by Leandro Fleischer 20 de agosto, 2025

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), funded in large part by American taxpayers, has generated controversy due to the use of its funds on initiatives that include gender diversity training and therapeutic yoga sessions. These activities, according to sources close to the matter, are under review by the administration of President Donald Trump, which is considering blocking the renewal of the mandate of this peacekeeping force in the U.N. Security Council.

UNIFIL, composed of thousands of troops from 46 countries, operates with an annual budget ranging between $400 million and $500 million, of which the United States contributes approximately 30%. However, according to a report by The Washington Free Beacon, part of these funds have gone to programs that have raised criticism, such as training on "gender mainstreaming in military operations" and a yoga program to improve the physical and emotional well-being of the "Blue Helmets." These initiatives, promoted as part of diversity and inclusion efforts, have been questioned for their alignment with the priorities of the Trump administration, which seeks to eliminate spending on progressive ideological projects.

Among notable activities, UNIFIL organized a training in July requested by the Lebanese military on how to incorporate a gender perspective in military operations. It also has a "military gender advisor" and a "gender task force" created in 2022 to promote the role of women in peace missions. It has also implemented gender-sensitive billets at its bases, according to information published by the American media outlet. These initiatives have been seen by some critics as a diversion from UNIFIL's main objectives, which include preventing attacks by the Hezbollah terrorist group against Israel.

UNIFIL's mandate, established following the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1978 and expanded following the conflict with Hezbollah in 2006, is due for renewal at the end of August. However, its effectiveness has been called into question following the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, which sparked a protracted conflict on Israel's northern border, displacing some 60,000 people.

A Western diplomat quoted by The Washington Free Beacon stated that UNIFIL has failed to disarm Hezbollah, allowing this group to grow stronger, leading to questions about the usefulness of continuing to fund the mission.

France, an obstacle to ending UNIFIL's mandate



On the other hand, France, which is leading efforts to extend UNIFIL's mandate, has also promoted ideological projects such as a course in French on gender advisors and seminars on the environmental impact on peace missions, according to The Washington Free Beacon. This has led to tensions with the Trump administration, which, along with Israel, is seeking to reform or even suspend the UNIFIL mission. In addition, the recent proposal to integrate Chinese forces into the region, backed by the Chinese ambassador to Lebanon, has increased objections to mandate renewal.

A member of the U.S. congressional team, quoted by The Washington Free Beacon, called the efforts to renew the mandate a last-minute attempt by the French government and sectors within the State Department to counter Trump's policies, which include cuts to foreign assistance and a global crackdown on diversity and inclusion initiatives.