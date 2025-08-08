US plan seeks to disarm Hezbollah by year-end, IDF to leave Lebanon

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 8 de agosto, 2025

The United States has presented Lebanon with a phased proposal aimed at disarming Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists and ending Israel’s military operations in the country, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The plan by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, which was discussed at a Lebanese Cabinet meeting on Thursday and which Reuters received a copy of, calls for Hezbollah to be stripped of its weapons before the end of the year.

On Nov. 26, Jerusalem and Beirut reached a deal aimed at ending more than a year of cross-border clashes between the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah. The terrorist group began attacking the Jewish state in support of Hamas following its terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Since the ceasefire, the IDF has carried out regular strikes to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities in violation of the truce.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has rejected demands to disarm in line with the deal. Last month, he warned that Hezbollah terrorists were “recovering and ready now” to confront Jerusalem.

Qassem stated on July 30 that calls to disarm served Israeli interests, following renewed international pressure on Iran’s Lebanese proxy.

Qassem accused Barrack of using “intimidation and threats” with the aim of “aiding Israel,” according to an AFP translation of his address.

Reuters said Barrack’s latest plan aims to “extend and stabilize” the ceasefire agreement that Washington helped broker in November.

Phase 1 of the proposal requires Beirut to issue a decree within 15 days committing to Hezbollah’s full disarmament by Dec. 31. During this phase, the IDF would also cease its ground, air and sea operations.

Phase 2 requires Lebanon to begin implementing the disarmament plan within 60 days, with the government approving “a detailed [Lebanese Armed Forces] deployment plan to support the plan to bring all arms under the authority of the state,” including disarmament targets.

During Phase 2, Israel’s military would start withdrawing from Southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah terrorists detained in Israel would be freed in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

During Phase 3, within 90 days, the IDF would fully withdraw, and the international community would contribute funds to start rubble removal and rebuild infrastructure in preparation for further reconstruction.

In Phase 4, within 120 days, Hezbollah’s remaining heavy weapons must be seized, including missiles and drones. During this phase, the United States, Saudi Arabia, France, Qatar and others will organize an economic conference to support Lebanon’s economy and reconstruction.

The proposal aims to “implement President Trump’s vision for the return of Lebanon as a prosperous and viable country,” per Reuters.

(JNS sought comment from the U.S. Department of State on the report.)

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet had authorized the LAF to develop a plan to ensure all arms would be confined to six specific state security forces by Dec. 31.

In response, a Hezbollah spokesperson said that the Iranian-backed terror group would treat the government’s decision “as nonexistent.”

Islamic terrorists target thousands of Christians in Mozambique: Mass displacements and beheadings

Fighters aligned with the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) are carrying out a series of brutal attacks on Christian communities in central and southern Africa, with particular emphasis on Mozambique, reported Fox News. These acts, described as a "silent genocide" by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization, include decapitations, church and home fires, and mass displacements.



According to MEMRI, the Islamic State Province in Mozambique (ISMP), an administrative division of ISIS, recently released 20 photos showing four attacks on "Christian villages" in the Chiure district of Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique.



The images reveal ISIS terrorists ransacking villages, burning a church and several houses, and beheading a member of what the jihadists consider "infidel militias" and two Christian civilians. The photos also show the bodies of several members of these militias, according to MEMRI's analysis.

