Katz calls up 60,000 reservists as IDF gears up for Gaza City conquest

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday authorized the call-up of 60,000 reservists and extended service orders for an additional 20,000 during a visit to Southern Command.

Joined by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, he was briefed on operational plans to capture Gaza City and create the conditions for ending the war as part of the next phase of “Gideon’s Chariots.”

Katz praised the army’s readiness on both military and civilian fronts.

“We are now calling our heroic soldiers in the reserves, the career army, and the regular forces to the flag, in order to bring about the release of the hostages, the defeat of Hamas, and the end of the war under the conditions set by Israel,” Katz stated.

“I instruct you to use all tools and all strength to strike the enemy until its defeat, and to protect the IDF soldiers. This is the top consideration; anyone with complaints should address them to me,” the minister continued.

Southern Command Chief, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, presented Katz with a comprehensive briefing; while Deputy Commander of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. (res.) Yossi Bachar and other commanders provided additional briefings.

With 70,000 reservists currently serving, the influx of 60,000 additional soldiers will raise the total to 130,00 active reservists on duty. Mobilization is scheduled for early September, some two weeks after the call-up orders, which began on Wednesday. The Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday approved Katz’s request to extend emergency reservist mobilization until Sept. 4. It passed with eight in favor and seven against, with ultra-Orthodox Knesset members abstaining.

Israel Hayom reported that the IDF is preparing for the possibility of lower turnout rates due to reservist fatigue after nearly two years of war.

The IDF plan to conquer Gaza City, that was approved by Katz, envisions three to four divisions seizing and encircling the area, relying primarily on regular forces. The reservists would replace regular soldiers in other sectors across the country.

The operation could commence in early September, pending government approval. The military estimates that control of the area could be achieved within two months of the start of the operation, with reservists remaining for an extended period to clear the area of terrorists and weapons.

Before troops enter Gaza City, some 800,000 to 1 million residents will be evacuated south along a humanitarian route to the al-Mawasi area in Rafah. There will be two additional field hospitals and four more Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid distribution centers, bringing the total GHF aid sites to eight, according to Channel 12. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said recently the plan is to scale up GHF sites to 16 that will operate as much as 24 hours a day.

IDF soldiers are currently clearing areas in and around Gaza City in preparation for the expanded operation, including the resumption of activities in the Jabalia area on the outskirts of Gaza City, where in recent days Givati Brigade forces have been dismantling military infrastructure above and below ground, killing terrorists and consolidating control.

“This enables the expansion of the operation to additional locations and prevents terrorist organizations from returning to their positions,” the IDF said on Wednesday.

Evacuation orders were issued for the civilian population to leave the combat zone south to the humanitarian zone.

IDF thwarts attempted terrorist infiltration in Khan Yunis



The IDF reported on Wednesday that earlier in the day troops thwarted an attempted terrorist infiltration of a military outpost in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza.

Over 15 terrorists participated in the raid on the 90th battalion’s Kfir Brigade, shooting at soldiers and launching anti-tank missiles at them—seriously wounding one and lightly injuring two others.

During the incident, troops managed to kill 10 of the terrorists in close-quarters combat, supported by air strikes.

The IDF said that the incident was still ongoing, with troops continuing to work on locating and eliminating terrorists.

Trump: Israeli hostages to return only when Hamas is ‘destroyed’

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Israeli hostages will return from Gaza only when Hamas is “destroyed,” appearing to express a position aligned with that of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid indirect talks of a ceasefire.



“We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!!” Trump wrote on TruthSocial. “The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be.”



“Remember, I was the one who negotiated and got hundreds of hostages freed and released into Israel (and America!),” he added, seemingly referring to the 30 hostages released during the January-March ceasefire deal and the May release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander.



“I was the one who ended six wars in just six months. I was the one who OBLITERATED Iran’s Nuclear facilities,” Trump wrote. “Play to WIN, or don’t play at all.”

