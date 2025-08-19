Published by Carlos Dominguez 19 de agosto, 2025

According to a YouGov survey, young Britons are driving the resurgence of Christianity in the UK. The report highlights increased religious engagement among 18- to 35-year-olds in England and Wales, including higher monthly attendance at services, stronger belief in God, and more intentional practice of their faith.

In the last decade, fewer than 2% of Britons regularly attended church services. However, according to an exclusive report by GB News, church attendance has risen significantly since COVID restrictions were lifted, with young people often leading the surge.

People are going to church more

Data from the biannual YouGov survey, reported by GB News, show that belief in God among 18- to 24-year-olds has nearly tripled in just three and a half years, rising from 16% in August 2021 to 45% in January 2025.

Among 25- to 49-year-olds, belief in God has grown more moderately, rising from 21% to 33% over the same period.

Likewise, two YouGov surveys conducted in 2018 and 2024 revealed a 56% increase in the number of British adults attending church at least once a month.

According to GB News, when excluding weddings, christenings, and funerals, monthly church attendance among British adults rose from 8% in 2018 to 12% in 2024.

This shift means that the total number of monthly worshippers grew from 3.7 million to 5.8 million in just six years.

Young people are more open to spirituality

The survey also reveals that the hostility and apathy toward Christianity seen in older generations are being replaced by greater openness in Gen Z.

More than half of 18- to 24-year-olds report participating in some form of spiritual practice in the past six months, compared with 42% of older generations.

The report also notes that one-third of young people are curious to learn more about the Bible, while 40% pray at least once a month.

The number of Catholics is growing

Despite the overall increase in Christians in the UK, the Anglican Church has seen its share of adherents drop from 41% to 34% since 2018.

Meanwhile, Roman Catholic attendance has risen from 23% to 31%, and Pentecostal attendance has grown from 4% to 10%.

Among churchgoers aged 18 to 34, the survey shows that only one in five is Anglican, compared with 41% Catholic and 18% Pentecostal.