Toronto International Film Festival pulls Oct. 7 documentary for not having Hamas' permission and to avoid unrest

Published by Leandro Fleischer 13 de agosto, 2025

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), considered the most important event of its kind in the world, has scratched the documentary "The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue," directed by acclaimed Canadian Jewish filmmaker Barry Avrich.

The film, which chronicles the actions of retired general Noam Tibon during and after the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, was initially accepted to be part of the festival's documentary selection. However, according to a report by Deadline, it was removed due to the lack of legal authorization for the use of footage shot by Hamas and fear of riots by pro-terrorism protesters.

Noam Tibon, known in Israel for his activism in the protests against the judicial reform pushed by the Netanyahu government, became a prominent figure after the events of Oct. 7. On that day, he left his home in Tel Aviv for the area of communities near Gaza, where he joined an Israeli military unit at Kibbutz Kfar Aza to assist in the rescue of residents, including his son, journalist Amir Tibon.

Avrich's documentary documents both Tibon's heroic actions on the battlefield and his opposition to the government on the streets of Israel.

Although the film was scheduled to premiere at TIFF, it was announced last week that it would not be part of the official lineup.

TIFF's rationale



According to an official statement from the festival, quoted by Israeli newspaper Ynet, the film's exclusion was due to the production's failure to comply with legal requirements for the use of filmed materials, specifically images recorded by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 attacks. The organizers argued that these clearances were necessary to protect the festival from possible legal consequences. In addition, they expressed concerns about the risk of significant unrest due to the sensitivity of the subject matter, citing the possibility of protests similar to those that occurred at previous editions. The festival noted that these conditions sought to mitigate legal risks and ensure safety during screenings.

"The Toronto Film Festival caved to pressure and threats"



According to Deadline, the production of the documentary had to accept certain conditions in order to be considered for the festival. Among them, the filmmakers were asked to edit portions of the film and remove or justify the use of footage of killings perpetrated by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, recorded by the attackers themselves. Although these videos have been widely disseminated, the festival demanded to identify the sources and to present legal authorization for their use. In addition, the production was required to acquire insurance to cover potential legal claims and hire additional security for the screening due to the risk of incidents.

Avrich's production team expressed dismay in a statement to Ynet: "We are shocked and saddened that a respected festival would renege on its mission and censor its own curatorial decisions by rejecting our film. Film is an art that provokes debate from any perspective, entertaining and generating discomfort. A festival offers the possibility of showing a work, and the audience decides whether to see it or not. We are not political filmmakers or activists, we are storytellers. We are confident in our work, we will distribute the film and invite viewers, broadcasters and streaming platforms to judge it for themselves."

Noam Tibon also reacted to the decision, calling it outrageous: "The Toronto Film Festival caved to pressure and threats, opting to silence and delete Oct. 7. This documentary tells a human story, not a political one, and reflects the harsh reality of the most terrible day in Israel's history." He further called the argument that the footage could not be screened due to lack of "absurd" clearance and noted that it constitutes a further blow to the victims of that day.

"Freedom of speech implies the courage to show challenging things, even if they make certain audiences uncomfortable," he added.

"TIFF, which this year screens films from a Palestinian perspective, but censors one about Oct. 7 from an Israeli perspective, has morally failed. Despite the cowardice of the organizers, I am proud to say that the film will be screened in Toronto to a wide audience that will know the truth of those events," he stressed.

Tibon thanked Avrich for his courage and assured that they will work together to bring the documentary to millions of people around the world.

The film will be screened on the sidelines of TIFF

Despite the exclusion from the festival, the documentary will be screened in early September at a massive event organized by the Toronto Jewish community open to the public on the sidelines of TIFF.

The Jewish Federation of Canada, Ynet noted, condemned TIFF's move. "This shameful decision sends a clear message: the Canadian Jewish community, which has played a key role in the festival for years, is no longer welcome. The festival's management must reverse this decision immediately," he said.